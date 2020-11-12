On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Latest: Serbia defender Milivojevic positive for virus

By The Associated Press
November 12, 2020 7:41 am
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The Serbian soccer federation says defender Luka Milivojevic has tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the European Championship playoff match against Scotland.

The federation says the 29-year-old Crystal Palace defender left the squad’s training ground near Belgrade and put himself in isolation.

___

German soccer club Hoffenheim says a sixth player has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Hoffenheim says defender Kevin Vogt was found to be positive in a test taken Wednesday after an earlier sample gave an inconclusive result.

The whole team was placed in isolation on Wednesday.

Five other Hoffenheim players and two staff members have tested positive for the virus in the last week. Two of those players were only found to be positive after they had joined up with their national teams.

Two more Hoffenheim players were withdrawn from their national teams as a precaution despite testing negative.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

