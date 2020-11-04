On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
The Latest: Small soccer clubs in Germany report virus cases

By The Associated Press
November 4, 2020 9:17 am
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Four soccer clubs in Germany’s third division have reported new coronavirus cases.

Dynamo Dresden, Zwickau, Verl and Meppen say they have 13 cases combined.

Dynamo, Verl and Meppen say they have canceled training ahead of more coronavirus tests or rulings from local health authorities. Zwickau says it has only one positive test from a staff member and it won’t affect the team’s ability to play. Verl had two coronavirus cases last week.

Two games in the league have previously been rescheduled because of coronavirus testing results.

The lower leagues in Germany have been extensively disrupted by the pandemic. Most of the regional leagues have already suspended play under national lockdown measures which shut down non-professional sports. The leagues mix some fulltime professional players with part-timers from smaller clubs.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

