The Latest: Sweden defender Carl Starfelt tests positive

By The Associated Press
November 13, 2020 6:53 am
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The Swedish soccer federation says defender Carl Starfelt has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Team doctor Anders Valentin says Starfelt is “doing well” and has been isolated in his hotel room.

Sweden is scheduled to play Croatia in Stockholm on Saturday.

___

Ireland midfielder Alan Browne has tested positive for the coronavirus after playing against England in a friendly.

The Football Association of Ireland says Browne has been isolated from the rest of the team but no one else is considered a close contact.

The FAI says the rest of the squad has tested negative ahead of Sunday’s Nations League game against Wales.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

