The Latest: Totti says he struggled to get over COVID-19

By The Associated Press
November 20, 2020 8:41 am
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Retired Roma captain Francesco Totti says he struggled with pneumonia after contracting COVID-19.

Totti writes on Instagram that he has recovered after “15 long days” of medical care at home. The 44-year-old Totti says he struggled to get a fever to subside and lost strength.

Totti’s father died last month from the coronavirus at 76.

