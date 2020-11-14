On Air: Federal News Network program
The Latest: Up early, Rahm joins leaders at the Masters

By The Associated Press
November 14, 2020 8:28 am
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The Latest on the Masters, the final golf major of the year (all times EST):

8:15 a.m.

Jon Rahm has joined the leaders at 9 under par at the Masters.

Rahm birdied No. 13 to start his day after play was suspended mid-round because of darkness on Friday night. The Spaniard is through 15 holes and is 6 under for the tournament.

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Abraham Ancer and Cameron Smith are also minus-9 at Augusta National. About four dozen golfers couldn’t complete 36 holes and were back on the course Saturday morning.

The top 50 and ties will make the cut once the second round is completed. Then they’ll head back out for Round 3.

8:10 a.m.

Vijay Singh has withdrawn from the Masters because of illness after completing 10 holes in the second round.

Singh shot 75 in the first round.

It was the 20th anniversary of his 2000 victory at Augusta National.

