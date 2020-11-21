On Air: Startford University's Tech Talk
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

The Latest: Virus knocks out 2 games for Halifax junior team

By The Associated Press
November 21, 2020 2:06 pm
< a min read
      

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

___

The Halifax Mooseheads are the latest Quebec Major Junior Hockey team to suspend in-person activities after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The league said Saturday the staffer did not have any contact with players or hockey staff, but players and staff are now isolating as a precaution and public health officials have been contacted.

        Insight by VMware: Be a part of the conversation about what the future of the workforce looks like by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Halifax’s Saturday game against the Charlottetown Islanders was postponed, along with a Wednesday game against the Cape Breton Eagles. The Mooseheads are the sixth team in the league to announce a positive test.

The QMJHL is the only one of three Canadian major-junior hockey leagues to start play this season. The Ontario Hockey League and Western Hockey League have said they plan to begin in the New Year.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Fed Photo of the Day

Peace Corps Volunteer deploys science background to improve water quality in Peru