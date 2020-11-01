The Top Twenty Five

Trending:
By The Associated Press
November 1, 2020 1:57 pm
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 31, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Clemson (33) 7-0 1515 1
2. Alabama (29) 6-0 1513 2
3. Ohio St. 2-0 1430 3
4. Notre Dame 6-0 1351 4
5. Georgia 4-1 1289 5
6. Cincinnati 5-0 1199 7
7. Texas A&M 4-1 1156 8
8. Florida 3-1 1066 10
9. BYU 7-0 1014 11
10. Wisconsin 1-0 985 9
11. Miami 5-1 946 12
12. Oregon 0-0 831 14
13. Indiana 2-0 765 17
14. Oklahoma St. 4-1 760 6
15. Coastal Carolina 6-0 527 20
16. Marshall 5-0 523 19
17. Iowa St. 4-2 427 23
18. SMU 6-1 420 22
19. Oklahoma 4-2 405 24
20. Southern Cal 0-0 354 21
21. Boise St. 2-0 336 25
22. Texas 4-2 190
23. Michigan 1-1 151 13
24. Auburn 4-2 144
25. Liberty 6-0 118

Others receiving votes: Northwestern 106, Louisiana-Lafayette 101, North Carolina 92, Penn St. 87, Tulsa 73, Army 57, Kansas St. 51, West Virginia 44, Utah 44, Washington 21, Purdue 15, Virginia Tech 11, San Diego St. 8, Arizona St. 7, Appalachian St. 6, Wake Forest 5, Michigan St. 4, California 3.

