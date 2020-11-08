The Top Twenty Five

On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
By The Associated Press
November 8, 2020 1:57 pm
< a min read
      

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 7, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Alabama (59) 6-0 1547 2
2. Notre Dame (2) 7-0 1464 4
3. Ohio St. (1) 3-0 1449 3
4. Clemson 7-1 1355 1
5. Texas A&M 5-1 1223 7
6. Florida 4-1 1213 8
7. Cincinnati 6-0 1208 6
8. BYU 8-0 1101 9
9. Miami 6-1 958 11
10. Indiana 3-0 956 13
11. Oregon 1-0 948 12
12. Georgia 4-2 861 5
13. Wisconsin 1-0 852 10
14. Oklahoma St. 5-1 762 14
15. Coastal Carolina 7-0 551 15
16. Marshall 6-0 534 16
17. Iowa St. 5-2 491 17
18. Oklahoma 5-2 467 19
19. SMU 7-1 456 18
20. Southern Cal 1-0 395 20
21. Texas 5-2 265 22
22. Liberty 7-0 260 25
23. Northwestern 3-0 250
24. Auburn 4-2 184 24
25. Louisiana-Lafayette 6-1 118

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 85, Army 54, Tulsa 47, Utah 33, Washington 21, Arizona St. 11, Purdue 8, Wake Forest 6, Boise St. 5, Appalachian St. 5, California 3, Maryland 3, Nevada 1.

