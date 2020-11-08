The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 7, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Alabama (59)
|6-0
|1547
|2
|2. Notre Dame (2)
|7-0
|1464
|4
|3. Ohio St. (1)
|3-0
|1449
|3
|4. Clemson
|7-1
|1355
|1
|5. Texas A&M
|5-1
|1223
|7
|6. Florida
|4-1
|1213
|8
|7. Cincinnati
|6-0
|1208
|6
|8. BYU
|8-0
|1101
|9
|9. Miami
|6-1
|958
|11
|10. Indiana
|3-0
|956
|13
|11. Oregon
|1-0
|948
|12
|12. Georgia
|4-2
|861
|5
|13. Wisconsin
|1-0
|852
|10
|14. Oklahoma St.
|5-1
|762
|14
|15. Coastal Carolina
|7-0
|551
|15
|16. Marshall
|6-0
|534
|16
|17. Iowa St.
|5-2
|491
|17
|18. Oklahoma
|5-2
|467
|19
|19. SMU
|7-1
|456
|18
|20. Southern Cal
|1-0
|395
|20
|21. Texas
|5-2
|265
|22
|22. Liberty
|7-0
|260
|25
|23. Northwestern
|3-0
|250
|–
|24. Auburn
|4-2
|184
|24
|25. Louisiana-Lafayette
|6-1
|118
|–
Others receiving votes: North Carolina 85, Army 54, Tulsa 47, Utah 33, Washington 21, Arizona St. 11, Purdue 8, Wake Forest 6, Boise St. 5, Appalachian St. 5, California 3, Maryland 3, Nevada 1.
