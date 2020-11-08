The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 7, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Alabama (59) 6-0 1547 2 2. Notre Dame (2) 7-0 1464 4 3. Ohio St. (1) 3-0 1449 3 4. Clemson 7-1 1355 1 5. Texas A&M 5-1 1223 7 6. Florida 4-1 1213 8 7. Cincinnati 6-0 1208 6 8. BYU 8-0 1101 9 9. Miami 6-1 958 11 10. Indiana 3-0 956 13 11. Oregon 1-0 948 12 12. Georgia 4-2 861 5 13. Wisconsin 1-0 852 10 14. Oklahoma St. 5-1 762 14 15. Coastal Carolina 7-0 551 15 16. Marshall 6-0 534 16 17. Iowa St. 5-2 491 17 18. Oklahoma 5-2 467 19 19. SMU 7-1 456 18 20. Southern Cal 1-0 395 20 21. Texas 5-2 265 22 22. Liberty 7-0 260 25 23. Northwestern 3-0 250 – 24. Auburn 4-2 184 24 25. Louisiana-Lafayette 6-1 118 –

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 85, Army 54, Tulsa 47, Utah 33, Washington 21, Arizona St. 11, Purdue 8, Wake Forest 6, Boise St. 5, Appalachian St. 5, California 3, Maryland 3, Nevada 1.

