The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 14, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Alabama (60) 6-0 1548 1 2. Notre Dame (1) 8-0 1467 2 3. Ohio St. (1) 3-0 1445 3 4. Clemson 7-1 1355 4 5. Texas A&M 5-1 1240 5 6. Florida 5-1 1222 6 7. Cincinnati 7-0 1198 7 8. BYU 8-0 1094 8 9. Indiana 4-0 997 10 10. Wisconsin 2-0 950 13 11. Oregon 2-0 949 11 12. Miami 7-1 940 9 13. Georgia 4-2 824 12 14. Oklahoma St. 5-1 750 14 15. Coastal Carolina 7-0 557 15 15. Marshall 7-0 557 16 17. Iowa St. 5-2 498 17 18. Oklahoma 5-2 497 18 19. Northwestern 4-0 378 23 20. Southern Cal 2-0 377 20 21. Liberty 8-0 307 22 22. Texas 5-2 296 21 23. Auburn 4-2 187 24 24. Louisiana-Lafayette 7-1 177 25 25. Tulsa 4-1 155 –

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 101, SMU 20, Utah 17, Washington 15, Arizona St. 9, Boise St. 6, San Jose St. 5, Appalachian St. 5, Nevada 3, Iowa 2, Buffalo 1, UCF 1.

