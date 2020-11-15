The Top Twenty Five

On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
By The Associated Press
November 15, 2020 1:57 pm
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 14, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv
1. Alabama (60) 6-0 1548 1
2. Notre Dame (1) 8-0 1467 2
3. Ohio St. (1) 3-0 1445 3
4. Clemson 7-1 1355 4
5. Texas A&M 5-1 1240 5
6. Florida 5-1 1222 6
7. Cincinnati 7-0 1198 7
8. BYU 8-0 1094 8
9. Indiana 4-0 997 10
10. Wisconsin 2-0 950 13
11. Oregon 2-0 949 11
12. Miami 7-1 940 9
13. Georgia 4-2 824 12
14. Oklahoma St. 5-1 750 14
15. Coastal Carolina 7-0 557 15
15. Marshall 7-0 557 16
17. Iowa St. 5-2 498 17
18. Oklahoma 5-2 497 18
19. Northwestern 4-0 378 23
20. Southern Cal 2-0 377 20
21. Liberty 8-0 307 22
22. Texas 5-2 296 21
23. Auburn 4-2 187 24
24. Louisiana-Lafayette 7-1 177 25
25. Tulsa 4-1 155

Others receiving votes: North Carolina 101, SMU 20, Utah 17, Washington 15, Arizona St. 9, Boise St. 6, San Jose St. 5, Appalachian St. 5, Nevada 3, Iowa 2, Buffalo 1, UCF 1.

