The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 21, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Alabama (62)
|7-0
|1550
|1
|2. Notre Dame
|8-0
|1471
|2
|3. Ohio St.
|4-0
|1440
|3
|4. Clemson
|7-1
|1358
|4
|5. Texas A&M
|5-1
|1249
|5
|6. Florida
|6-1
|1223
|6
|7. Cincinnati
|8-0
|1201
|7
|8. BYU
|9-0
|1109
|8
|9. Oregon
|3-0
|951
|11
|10. Miami
|7-1
|936
|12
|11. Northwestern
|5-0
|922
|19
|12. Indiana
|4-1
|899
|9
|13. Georgia
|5-2
|828
|13
|14. Oklahoma
|6-2
|693
|18
|15. Iowa St.
|6-2
|658
|17
|16. Coastal Carolina
|8-0
|622
|15
|17. Marshall
|7-0
|542
|15
|18. Wisconsin
|2-1
|540
|10
|19. Southern Cal
|3-0
|461
|20
|20. Texas
|5-2
|321
|22
|21. Oklahoma St.
|5-2
|289
|14
|22. Auburn
|5-2
|259
|23
|23. Louisiana-Lafayette
|7-1
|218
|24
|24. Tulsa
|5-1
|164
|25
|25. North Carolina
|6-2
|108
|–
Others receiving votes: Washington 35, Liberty 31, Nevada 23, SMU 17, Iowa 15, Boise St. 6, FAU 5, Buffalo 3, San Jose St. 3.
