The Top Twenty Five

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 21, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Prv 1. Alabama (62) 7-0 1550 1 2. Notre Dame 8-0 1471 2 3. Ohio St. 4-0 1440 3 4. Clemson 7-1 1358 4 5. Texas A&M 5-1 1249 5 6. Florida 6-1 1223 6 7. Cincinnati 8-0 1201 7 8. BYU 9-0 1109 8 9. Oregon 3-0 951 11 10. Miami 7-1 936 12 11. Northwestern 5-0 922 19 12. Indiana 4-1 899 9 13. Georgia 5-2 828 13 14. Oklahoma 6-2 693 18 15. Iowa St. 6-2 658 17 16. Coastal Carolina 8-0 622 15 17. Marshall 7-0 542 15 18. Wisconsin 2-1 540 10 19. Southern Cal 3-0 461 20 20. Texas 5-2 321 22 21. Oklahoma St. 5-2 289 14 22. Auburn 5-2 259 23 23. Louisiana-Lafayette 7-1 218 24 24. Tulsa 5-1 164 25 25. North Carolina 6-2 108 –

Others receiving votes: Washington 35, Liberty 31, Nevada 23, SMU 17, Iowa 15, Boise St. 6, FAU 5, Buffalo 3, San Jose St. 3.

