The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ preseason 2020-21 college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final 2019-20 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year’s final ranking
|
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Gonzaga (57)
|2-0
|1569
|1
|2. Baylor (6)
|2-0
|1513
|2
|3. Iowa
|2-0
|1410
|5
|4. Wisconsin
|2-0
|1287
|7
|5. Illinois
|3-0
|1281
|8
|6. Duke
|1-0
|1185
|9
|7. Kansas
|1-1
|1169
|6
|8. Michigan St.
|2-0
|1028
|13
|9. Creighton
|1-0
|981
|11
|10. Houston
|3-0
|949
|17
|11. West Virginia
|3-0
|943
|15
|12. Villanova
|2-1
|939
|3
|13. Tennessee
|0-0
|878
|12
|14. North Carolina
|1-0
|591
|16
|15. Virginia
|1-1
|581
|4
|16. Virginia Tech
|3-0
|570
|–
|17. Texas
|1-0
|478
|19
|17. Texas Tech
|2-1
|478
|14
|19. Richmond
|2-0
|382
|–
|20. Kentucky
|1-1
|363
|10
|21. Oregon
|0-0
|338
|20
|22. Florida St.
|0-0
|304
|21
|23. Ohio St.
|2-0
|282
|23
|24. Rutgers
|3-0
|252
|24
|25. Arizona St
|2-1
|233
|18
Others receiving votes: Michigan 90, San Diego St. 86, Saint Louis 69, Louisville 55, Alabama 52, Florida 45, Indiana 38, UCLA 14, Maryland 9, Providence 7, Stanford 7, UConn 6, Clemson 4, LSU 3, Arkansas 2, Loyola of Chicago 1, TCU 1, Colorado 1, BYU 1.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments