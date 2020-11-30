The Top Twenty Five

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ preseason 2020-21 college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final 2019-20 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year’s final ranking

Record Pts Prv 1. Gonzaga (57) 2-0 1569 1 2. Baylor (6) 2-0 1513 2 3. Iowa 2-0 1410 5 4. Wisconsin 2-0 1287 7 5. Illinois 3-0 1281 8 6. Duke 1-0 1185 9 7. Kansas 1-1 1169 6 8. Michigan St. 2-0 1028 13 9. Creighton 1-0 981 11 10. Houston 3-0 949 17 11. West Virginia 3-0 943 15 12. Villanova 2-1 939 3 13. Tennessee 0-0 878 12 14. North Carolina 1-0 591 16 15. Virginia 1-1 581 4 16. Virginia Tech 3-0 570 – 17. Texas 1-0 478 19 17. Texas Tech 2-1 478 14 19. Richmond 2-0 382 – 20. Kentucky 1-1 363 10 21. Oregon 0-0 338 20 22. Florida St. 0-0 304 21 23. Ohio St. 2-0 282 23 24. Rutgers 3-0 252 24 25. Arizona St 2-1 233 18

Others receiving votes: Michigan 90, San Diego St. 86, Saint Louis 69, Louisville 55, Alabama 52, Florida 45, Indiana 38, UCLA 14, Maryland 9, Providence 7, Stanford 7, UConn 6, Clemson 4, LSU 3, Arkansas 2, Loyola of Chicago 1, TCU 1, Colorado 1, BYU 1.

