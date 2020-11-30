The Top Twenty Five

On Air: Amtower Off-Center
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ preseason 2020-21 college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, final 2019-20 records, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last year’s final ranking

Record Pts Prv
1. Gonzaga (57) 2-0 1569 1
2. Baylor (6) 2-0 1513 2
3. Iowa 2-0 1410 5
4. Wisconsin 2-0 1287 7
5. Illinois 3-0 1281 8
6. Duke 1-0 1185 9
7. Kansas 1-1 1169 6
8. Michigan St. 2-0 1028 13
9. Creighton 1-0 981 11
10. Houston 3-0 949 17
11. West Virginia 3-0 943 15
12. Villanova 2-1 939 3
13. Tennessee 0-0 878 12
14. North Carolina 1-0 591 16
15. Virginia 1-1 581 4
16. Virginia Tech 3-0 570
17. Texas 1-0 478 19
17. Texas Tech 2-1 478 14
19. Richmond 2-0 382
20. Kentucky 1-1 363 10
21. Oregon 0-0 338 20
22. Florida St. 0-0 304 21
23. Ohio St. 2-0 282 23
24. Rutgers 3-0 252 24
25. Arizona St 2-1 233 18

Others receiving votes: Michigan 90, San Diego St. 86, Saint Louis 69, Louisville 55, Alabama 52, Florida 45, Indiana 38, UCLA 14, Maryland 9, Providence 7, Stanford 7, UConn 6, Clemson 4, LSU 3, Arkansas 2, Loyola of Chicago 1, TCU 1, Colorado 1, BYU 1.

