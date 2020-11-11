Thunder promote assistant Daigneault to head coach

On Air: On DoD with Jared Serbu
By CLIFF BRUNT
November 11, 2020 10:54 am
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder have promoted assistant Mark Daigneault to head coach.

The Thunder made the announcement in a news release on Thursday. Daigneault will replace the departed Billy Donovan, who now is coaching the Chicago Bulls.

Daigneault coached the Thunder’s G League team for five years. He had a .572 winning percentage, won three division titles and made four playoff appearances.

“We are thrilled to have Mark assume the role of head coach of the Oklahoma City Thunder,” Thunder general manager Sam Presti said in a statement. “He has been a selfless and effective leader within our organization since his arrival.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

