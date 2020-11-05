Thursday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Acquired RHP Rodolfo Sanchez from Tampa Bay to complete the Aug. 18 Edgar Garcia trade.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Activated TE Dawson Knox from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Activated DE Yetur Gross-Matos from injured reserve.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Promoted LB Elijah Lee to the active roster. Waived C Evan Brown.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed RB Myles Gaskin on injured reserve.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed LB Justin Phillips to the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
WINNIPEG JETS — Signed F Marko Dano to a one-year, two-way contract.
