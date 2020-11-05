Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Aquired INFs A.J. Graffanino and Greg Cullen from Atlanta to complete the trade for LHP Tommy Milone.

National League

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Acquired RHP Rodolfo Sanchez from Tampa Bay to complete the Aug. 18 Edgar Garcia trade.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated OLB Matthew Judon from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

BUFFALO BILLS — Activated TE Dawson Knox from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Activated DE Yetur Gross-Matos from injured reserve.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Promoted LB Elijah Lee to the active roster. Waived C Evan Brown.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Promoted S Henry Black, CB Stanford Samuels, RB Dexter Williams and G Ben Braden to the active roster.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed RB Myles Gaskin on injured reserve.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed LB Justin Phillips to the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

WINNIPEG JETS — Signed F Marko Dano to a one-year, two-way contract.

