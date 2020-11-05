Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Acquired INFs A.J. Graffanino and Greg Cullen from Atlanta to complete the Aug. 30 trade for LHP Tommy Milone.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Acquired OF Junior Perez from San Diego to complete the June 30 trade for INF Jorge Mateo.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Acquired SS Ronny Simon from Chicago Cubs to complete the Aug. 31 trade for LHP Andrew Chafin.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Acquired RHP Rodolfo Sanchez from Tampa Bay to complete the Aug. 18 trade for RHP Edgar Garcia.

Frontier League

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed RHP Zach Schneider.

OTTAWA LYNX — Signed LHP Felix Carvallo.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed RHP Codie Pavia.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

SACRAMENTO KINGS — Announced the hiring of Rex Kalamian as an assintant coach.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated OLB Matthew Judon from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

BUFFALO BILLS — Activated TE Dawson Knox from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Activated DE Yetur Gross-Matos from injured reserve. Waived C Sam Tecklenburg.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Promoted LB Elijah Lee to the active roster. Waived C Evan Brown.

DENVER BRONCOS — Promoted DB Kevin Toliver to the active roster.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Promoted S Henry Black, CB Stanford Samuels and RB Dexter Williams to the active roster as COVID-19 replacements. Promoted G Ben Braden to the active roster from practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Activated CB Damon Arnette to return from injured reserve. Placed OT Trent Brown on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted RB Theo Riddick to the active roster.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed RB Myles Gaskin on injured reserve.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Promoted G Tony Bergstrom and RB Austin Walter from the practice squad to the active roster. Activated WRs River Cracraft and Kevin White, S Johnathan Cyprien, TE Daniel Helm to the active roster. Signed DT Josiah Coatney to the practice squad. Released WR Chris Finke. Activated TE Jordan Reed from injured reserve. Placed QB Jimmy Garoppolo and TE George Kittle on injured reserve.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed WR Cyril Grayson to the practice squad. Released WR John Hurst.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed LS Matt Orzech from the Miami practice squad.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed LB Justin Phillips to the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

WINNIPEG JETS — Signed F Marko Dano to a one-year, two-way contract.

COLLEGE

NCAA — Announced approval of transfer and eligibility for F Logan Padgett from Stanford University to University of New Mexico.

NEW JERSEY CITY UNIVERSITY — Named Jake Gunning assistant men’s wrestling coach.

