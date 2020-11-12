Thursday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Announced Karen Daniel has joined the Royals ownership group.
|Minor League Baseball
|Frontier League
LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed RHP Sam Curtis and 3B Brody Wofford to contract extensions.
NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed LHP Matt Valin to a contract extension.
SUSSEX COUNTY NMINERS — Signed C Gavin Stupienski to a contract extension.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Jesus Balaguer to a contract extension.
WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed C Peyton Isaacsaon to a contract extension.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball League
NBA G LEAGUE — Announced the additions of Amir Johnson, Bobby Brown, Reggie Hearn, Brandon Ashley and Cody Demps to NBA League Unite.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed DB Iman Marshall on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
CHICAGO BEARS — Activated DB Deon Bush from the reserve/COVID-19 list.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated QB Josh McCown from the exempt/commissioner permission list.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Promoted DE Cassius Marsh to the active roster as COVID-19 replacement.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Promoted DE Tim Ward to the active roster. Signed DE Demone Harris to the practice squad.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed LB Cory Littleton on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
NEW YORK JETS — Placed TE Ross Travis on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Named Devan McConnell high performance director.
HERSHEY BEARS — Named Emily Engel-Natzke video coach.
BARUCH COLLEGE — Named Nicole Bellini acting head women’s softball coach.
CHOWAN UNIVERSITY — Named Lenise Stallings head women’s basketball coach.<
