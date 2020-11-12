Trending:
Thursday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
November 12, 2020 7:00 pm
1 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Announced Karen Daniel has joined the Royals ownership group.

Minor League Baseball
Frontier League

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed RHP Sam Curtis and 3B Brody Wofford to contract extensions.

NEW YORK BOULDERS — Signed LHP Matt Valin to a contract extension.

SUSSEX COUNTY NMINERS — Signed C Gavin Stupienski to a contract extension.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Jesus Balaguer to a contract extension.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed C Peyton Isaacsaon to a contract extension.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball League

NBA G LEAGUE — Announced the additions of Amir Johnson, Bobby Brown, Reggie Hearn, Brandon Ashley and Cody Demps to NBA League Unite.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed DB Iman Marshall on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CHICAGO BEARS — Activated DB Deon Bush from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated QB Josh McCown from the exempt/commissioner permission list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Promoted DE Cassius Marsh to the active roster as COVID-19 replacement.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Promoted DE Tim Ward to the active roster. Signed DE Demone Harris to the practice squad.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed LB Cory Littleton on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed TE Ross Travis on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Named Devan McConnell high performance director.

American Hockey League

HERSHEY BEARS — Named Emily Engel-Natzke video coach.

COLLEGE

BARUCH COLLEGE — Named Nicole Bellini acting head women’s softball coach.

CHOWAN UNIVERSITY — Named Lenise Stallings head women’s basketball coach.<

