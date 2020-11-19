Thursday’s Transactions

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
By The Associated Press
November 19, 2020 3:01 pm
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Promoted Matt Arnold to senior vice president and general manager.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Announced the partnership of their Triple-A team changed from Fresno Grizzlies (PCL) to an affiliation with Rochester Red Wings (IL).

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Signed G Nate Darling to a two-way contract.

PHOENIX SUNS — Signed G Ty-Shon Alexander to a two-way contract.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Acquired F Admiral Schofield and draft rights to G Vit Krejci from Washington in exchange for draft rights to G Cassius Winston and a 2024 second-round draft pick.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Activated TE Tyler Kroft, CB Levi Wallace and S Dean Marlowe from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed Paul Perkins to the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Designated CB D.J. Hayden to return from injured reserve.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated WR Cyril Grayson from the reserve/COVID-19 list to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted P Trevor Daniel to the active roster from the practice squad. Re-signed P Ryan Allen to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed OT Geron Christian on injured reserve. Signed RB Javon Leake to the practice squad.

COLLEGE

SHENANDOAH UNIVERSITY — Announced the addition of DeShon Fox to the intercollegiate athletics administration department.

TUSCULUM UNIVERSITY — Named Amber Weber graduate assistant coach for women’s volleyball and beach volleyball.

