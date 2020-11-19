Thursday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Announced the suspension of LHP Aroldis Chapman has been reduced from three games to two games by special assistant to the commissioner John McHale Jr. a penalty assessed for intentionally throwing a pitch at the head area of Mike Brosseau of the Rays in the top of the ninth inning on Sept. 1.

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Waived INF Brandon Dixon.

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Promoted Matt Arnold to senior vice president and general manager.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Announced the partnership of their Triple-A team changed from Fresno Grizzlies (PCL) to an affiliation with Rochester Red Wings (IL).

Frontier League

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed RHP Sean Johnson to a contract extension.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed RHPs Brendan Butler and Matt Dallas to contract extensions.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed UT David Glaude to a contract extension.

WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed INF Josh Rehwaldt to a contract extension.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Acquired G Tony Snell and G Khyri Thomas from Detroit for C Dewayne Thomas.

BROOKLYN NETS — Acquired G Bruce Brown from Detroit in exchange for the rights to F Saddiq Bey and G Jaylen Hands and draft considerations.

CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Signed G Nate Darling to a two-way contract.

DETROIT PISTONS — Acquired the rights to F Saddiq Bey, the rights to G Jaylen Hands, F Dzanan Musa and draft considerations from Brooklyn along with G Rodney McGruder and cash considerations from the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for G Bruce Brown to Brooklyn and G Luke Kennard and C Justin Patton to the L.A. Clippers.

LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Acquired G Luke Kennard and C Justin Patton from Detroit in exchange for G Rodney McGruder and cash considerations.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Waived F Ersan Ilyasova.

PHOENIX SUNS — Signed G Ty-Shon Alexander to a two-way contract.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Acquired F Admiral Schofield and draft rights to G Vit Krejci from Washington in exchange for draft rights to G Cassius Winston and a 2024 second-round draft pick. Acquired C Vincent Poirier and cash considerations from Boston in exchange for a 2021 second-round draft pick.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed TE Evan Baylis and LB Reggie Walker to the active roster from the practice squad. Placed DL Corey Peters and Jordan Phillips on injured reserve. Promoted DL Michael Dogbe and RB D.J. Foster to the active roster from the practice squad.

BUFFALO BILLS — Activated TE Tyler Kroft, CB Levi Wallace and S Dean Marlowe from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed WR Dwayne Harris on injured reserve.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed Paul Perkins to the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Designated CB D.J. Hayden to return from injured reserve. Placed CB C.J. Henderson on injured reserve.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Activated T Eric Fisher fron the reserve/COVID-19 list.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed FB C.J. Ham on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed RB Jordan Howard to the practice squad.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed CB Quinton Dunbar on injured reserve. Promoted CB Jayson Stanley, DT Damon Harrison and RB Bo Scarbrough to the active roster from the practice squad.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed OL Hroniss Grasu and LB Joe Walker on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Activated WR Cyril Grayson from the reserve/COVID-19 list to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Promoted P Trevor Daniel to the active roster from the practice squad. Re-signed P Ryan Allen to the practice squad.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed OT Geron Christian on injured reserve. Signed RB Javon Leake to the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

St. LOUIS BLUES — Signed D Jake Walman to a two-year contract extension.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed F Andres Jasson to his first professional contract.

COLLEGE

SHENANDOAH UNIVERSITY — Announced the addition of DeShon Fox to the intercollegiate athletics administration department.

TUSCULUM UNIVERSITY — Named Amber Weber graduate assistant coach for women’s volleyball and beach volleyball.

