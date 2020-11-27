On Air: Business of Government Hour
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Timme, Kispert lead No. 1 Gonzaga past Auburn 90-67

By The Associated Press
November 27, 2020 1:20 pm
1 min read
      

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Drew Timme had 28 points and 10 rebounds, Corey Kispert scored 25 points and top-ranked Gonzaga cruised past Auburn 90-67 on Friday in the Rocket Mortgage Fort Myers Tip-Off.

Timme, who left the game with about eight minutes remaining, went 11 of 16 from the field. Kispert made four 3-pointers. Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga’s highest-rated recruit, added 12 points and six assists.

Allen Flanigan scored 20 points to lead Auburn (1-1), which is replacing five starters from last season.

A day after beating No. 6 Kansas 102-90, the Bulldogs (2-0) started strong in a game that tipped off at 11 a.m.

        Insight by Tanium: National Cancer Institute, Treasury, FEMA and the Army explore how technology risk management lets organizations better ensure that the IT is doing what agencies need it to do in this free webinar.

An 11-0 run gave Gonzaga an early 16-6 lead. The sequence featured a three-point play by Timme, a 3-pointer by Jay Ayayi, a steal and slam by Suggs and a 3-pointer by Kispert.

The Bulldogs led by as much as 17 points in the first half and had a 49-35 advantage at halftime.

In the second half, another 11-0 run made it 74-47 and the margin went as high as 30 points.

FEW VS. SEC

While this was the first meeting between Auburn and Gonzaga, the Bulldogs’ Mark Few is 3-1 when coaching against Bruce Pearl. Overall, Few is 12-8 vs. SEC teams. Amazingly, the Bulldogs only have played a Southeastern Conference school once in the NCAA Tournament. That was in 2017 when Gonzaga beat South Carolina 77-73 to reach the national title game, which it lost to North Carolina.

NEXT UP

Another Power Five opponent awaits Gonzaga, which faces No. 15 West Virginia in Indianapolis — site of this year’s Final Four — on Wednesday.

Auburn plays at Central Florida on Monday.

        Read more Sports News news.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|1 TechNet Cyber 2020
12|2 7th Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard members in multiple states are helping provide Thanksgiving groceries and meals to those in need