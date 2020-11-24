Titans place pair of starters on IR in Brown, Sambrailo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have placed a pair of starters on injured reserve in linebacker Jayon Brown and left tackle Ty Sambrailo.

The Titans also designated three-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern, cornerback Tye Smith and cornerback Kristian Fulton to return from injured reserve Tuesday, opening the 21-day window to practice without counting on the 53-man roster. They also waived defensive back Greg Mabin and punter Trevor Daniel.

Brown hurt his left elbow in the Titans’ 30-24 overtime win over Baltimore. He’s currently the Titans’ leading tackler with 76 tackles, and the fourth-year linebacker also forced two fumbles and has a sack, four quarterback pressures, five tackles for loss and an interception.

Sambrailo started the past five games with three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan on injured reserve, but he was hurt late in regulation of the win over the Ravens.

Tennessee also added quarterback DeShone Kizer and kicker Sam Sloman to the practice squad, replacing punter Ryan Allen and kicker Giorgio Tavecchio.

Kizer was a second-round pick by Cleveland in 2017, and he has started 15 of 18 games played in his career with the Browns and Green Bay. He hasn’t played in a game since 2018. He was with the Raiders in 2019 and earlier this season.

Sloman was 8-of-11 on field goals through seven games this season for the Rams. Los Angeles drafted him in the seventh round in April out of Miami (Ohio).

