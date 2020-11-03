Titans waive CB Johnathan Joseph, long snapper Beau Brinkley

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
By The Associated Press
November 3, 2020 5:44 pm
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have waived veteran long snapper Beau Brinkley and cornerback Johnathan Joseph.

The Titans made the moves Tuesday.

Brinkley had been the Titans’ long snapper since 2012, playing in 135 games over the past nine seasons. He hadn’t missed a game this season despite being put on the reserve/COVID-19 list Sept. 29 during Tennessee’s outbreak.

But Brinkley had a low snap on a punt in a 27-24 loss to Pittsburgh on Oct. 25, and he had another bad snap on an extra point attempt in last week’s 31-20 loss to Cincinnati. Brett Kern, the Titans’ three-time Pro Bowl punter, was injured on the play trying to throw a pass.

Asked Monday about evaluating Brinkley, coach Mike Vrabel said they do that each week at every position looking for the best chance to win on game day.

Joseph played all seven games this season. The veteran was with Houston between 2010 and 2019 and with Cincinnati for the first five years of his NFL career. But the Titans traded a sixth-round pick Monday for Chargers cornerback Desmond King trying to improve a banged-up, struggling secondary.

The Titans already have long snapper Matt Overton on the practice squad. He was signed Oct. 12 and has played 100 games in his career with Indianapolis and Jacksonville. He was the long snapper for the AFC in the Pro Bowl after the 2013 season.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

