Toledo builds big lead, cruises past Eastern Michigan 45-28

By The Associated Press
November 18, 2020 11:51 pm
YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Bryant Koback ran for 149 yards, Eli Peters and Carter Bradley each threw a pair of touchdown passes and Toledo rolled to a 45-28 victory over Eastern Michigan on Wednesday night.

The Rockets (2-1, 2-1 Mid-American Conference) have won 19 of the last 21 in the series.

Koback had 102 yards rushing in the first half and finished with 24 carries, including a 5-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Peters and Bradley combined for 298 yards passing, and each hit a different receiver for scores. Danzel McKinley-Lewis caught a 68-yard touchdown pass from Peters early in the second quarter. Ronnie Blackmon had a 58-yard touchdown catch from Bradly early in the third.

Jamal Hines picked off Preston Hutchinson’s shovel pass and ran 20 yards into the end zone that stretched the Rockets’ lead to 45-13 midway through the fourth quarter.

Hutchinson threw four touchdown passes and completed 25 of 38 pass attempts for 244 yards to lead Eastern Michigan (0-3, 0-3). Hutchinson had scoring throws to four receivers. Quian Williams led with eight catches for 86 yards and a touchdown.

Toledo has outscored opponents 69-21 in the first half this season.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

