By The Associated Press
November 25, 2020 3:12 pm
1 min read
      
Wednesday

No. 1 Gonzaga (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. No. 6 Kansas State, Thursday.

No. 2 Baylor (0-0) vs. Arizona State, canceled. Next: vs. Seton Hall, Sunday.

No. 3 Villanova (0-0) Boston College. Next: vs. Saint Joseph’s, Monday.

No. 4 Virginia (1-0) beat Towson 89-54. Next: vs. San Francisco, Friday.

No. 5 Iowa (0-0) NC Central. Next: vs. Southern, Friday.

No. 6 Kansas (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. Gonzaga, Thursday.

No. 7 Wisconsin (0-0) Eastern Illinois. Next: vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff, Friday.

No. 8 Illinois (0-0) NC A&T. Next: vs. Chicago State, Thursday.

No. 9 Duke (0-0) vs. Gardner-Webb, canceled. Next: vs. Coppin State, Saturday.

No. 10 Kentucky (0-0) Morehead State. Next: vs. Richmond, Sunday.

No. 11 Creighton (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. Omaha, Tuesday.

No. 12 Tennessee (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. Cincinnati, Dec. 12.

No. 13 Michigan State (0-0) Eastern Michigan. Next: vs. Notre Dame, Saturday.

No. 14 Texas Tech (0-0) Northwestern State. Next: vs. No. 17 Houston, Sunday.

No. 15 West Virginia (0-0) South Dakota State. Next: vs. TBA

No. 16 North Carolina (0-0) Coll. of Charleston. Next: vs. UNLV, Monday.

No. 17 Houston (0-0) Lamar. Next: vs. Boise State, Friday.

No. 18 Arizona State (0-0) Rhode Island. Next: vs. Houston Baptist, Sunday.

No. 19 Texas (0-0) Texas Rio Grande Valley. Next: vs. Davidson, Monday.

No. 20 Oregon (0-0) Eastern Washington, canceled. Next: vs. Washington, Dec. 12.

No. 21 Florida State (0-0) did not play. Next: vs. North Florida, Wednesday.

No. 22 UCLA (0-0) San Diego State. Next: vs. Pepperdine, Friday.

No. 23 Ohio St. (0-0) Illinois State. Next: vs. Umass Lowell, Sunday.

No. 24 Rutgers (0-0) Sacred Heart. Next: vs. Fairleigh Dickinson, Friday.

No. 25 Michigan (0-0) Bowling Green. Next: vs. Oakland, Sunday.

