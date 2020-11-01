Trending:
Toronto FC 2, Miami 1

By The Associated Press
November 1, 2020 9:49 pm
< a min read
      
Miami 1 0 1
Toronto FC 0 2 2

First half_1, Miami, Matuidi, 1, 42nd minute.

Second half_2, Toronto FC, Akinola, 9 (Mullins), 55th; 3, Toronto FC, Pozuelo, 9 (penalty kick), 84th.

Goalies_Miami, John McCarthy, Drake Callender; Toronto FC, Quentin Westberg, Kevin Silva.

Yellow Cards_Matuidi, Miami, 69th; Bradley, Toronto FC, 77th; Sweat, Miami, 82nd.

Referee_Rosendo Mendoza. Assistant Referees_Adam Wienckowski, Gjovalin Bori, Younes Marrakchi. 4th Official_Adam Kilpatrick.

___

Lineups

Miami_John McCarthy; A.J. DeLaGarza, Christian Makoun (Julian Carranza, 85th), Dylan Nealis (Federico Higuain, 85th), Alvas Powell, Ben Sweat (Matias Pellegrini, 85th); Blaise Matuidi, Lewis Morgan, Rodolfo Pizarro, Wil Trapp (Victor Ulloa, 86th); Gonzalo Higuain.

Toronto FC_Quentin Westberg; Auro (Richie Laryea, 73rd), Tony Gallacher, Chris Mavinga, Eriq Zavaleta; Michael Bradley, Nick DeLeon (Omar Gonzalez, 88th), Tsubasa Endoh (Patrick Mullins, 46th), Alejandro Pozuelo, Ralph Priso (Liam Fraser, 73rd); Ayo Akinola (Jayden Nelson, 85th).

