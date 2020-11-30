Towson takes on Maryland

Towson (0-3) vs. Maryland (3-0)

Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Towson goes up against Maryland in an early season matchup. Towson fell short in a 74-65 game to Buffalo on Friday. Maryland is coming off a 79-61 home win over Mount St. Mary’s on Sunday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Maryland’s Eric Ayala has averaged 16.3 points while Darryl Morsell has put up 12.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and four assists. For the Tigers, Zane Martin has averaged 19.3 points and four rebounds while Nicolas Timberlake has put up 11.7 points.

CREATING OFFENSE: Martin has made or assisted on 51 percent of all Towson field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 22 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Maryland has scored 82 points per game and allowed 60 over a three-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Towson is ranked first among CAA teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 34.2 percent. The Tigers have averaged 13.3 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.