Tuesday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
November 10, 2020 3:03 pm
1 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball

MLBPA — Named Tatia Mays-Russell chief financial officer, Michael J. ONeill chief human resources officer and Silvia Alvarez associate director, international and domestic communications.

National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Named John Baker director of coaching and player development.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Promoted LB Edmond Robinson to the active roster.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DT Anthony Rush to the active roster. Signed QB Kyle Sloter to the practice squad.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Designated DE Sam Hubbard to return from injured reserve.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Activated CB Chidobe Awuzie from injured reserve.

DETROIT LIONS — Activated DB Jalen Elliott from the practice squad/COVID-19 list. Released TE Khari Lee.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Promoted WR DeMichael Harris to the active roster. Waived DE Ron’Dell Carter. Signed RB Darius Jackson to the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed K Chase McLaughlin to the active roster. Placed K Chase McLaughlin on the exempt/commissioner permission list.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed QB Ben Roethlisberger, RB Jaylen Samuels, LB Vince Williams and OL Jerald Hawkins on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed K Giorgio Tavecchio, OL Daniel Munyer and DL Miles Brown to the practice squad.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Named Brian Eklund goaltending coach of Binghamton (AHL).

