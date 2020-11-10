Tuesday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
MLBPA — Named Tatia Mays-Russell chief financial officer, Michael J. ONeill chief human resources officer and Silvia Alvarez associate director, international and domestic communications.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Named John Baker director of coaching and player development.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Promoted LB Edmond Robinson to the active roster.
CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DT Anthony Rush to the active roster. Signed QB Kyle Sloter to the practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Designated DE Sam Hubbard to return from injured reserve.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Activated CB Chidobe Awuzie from injured reserve.
DETROIT LIONS — Activated DB Jalen Elliott from the practice squad/COVID-19 list. Released TE Khari Lee.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Promoted WR DeMichael Harris to the active roster. Waived DE Ron’Dell Carter. Signed RB Darius Jackson to the practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed K Chase McLaughlin to the active roster. Placed K Chase McLaughlin on the exempt/commissioner permission list.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed QB Ben Roethlisberger, RB Jaylen Samuels, LB Vince Williams and OL Jerald Hawkins on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed K Giorgio Tavecchio, OL Daniel Munyer and DL Miles Brown to the practice squad.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Named Brian Eklund goaltending coach of Binghamton (AHL).
