Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLBPA — Named Tatia Mays-Russell chief financial officer, Michael J. ONeill chief human resources officer and Silvia Alvarez associate director, international and domestic communications.

National League

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Named John Baker director of coaching and player development.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Promoted LB Edmond Robinson to the active roster. Waived DE Takkarist McKinley.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed CB Tramon Williams. Placed DB Khalil Dorsey on injured reserve. Signed OT R.J. Prince and DB Nate Brooks to the practice squad.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Designated S Juston Burris to return from injured reserve. Activated RB Reggie Bonnafon from the practice squad injured reserve. Signed DT Woodrow Hamilton to the practice squad. Released K Taylor Bertolet and DT Mike Panasiuk.

CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DT Anthony Rush to the active roster. Signed QB Kyle Sloter and OL Eric Kush to the practice squad. Released OL Aaron Neary.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Designated DE Sam Hubbard to return from injured reserve.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Stephen Denmark and C Javon Patterson to the practice squad. Released C Evan Brown and CB Prince Smith. Placed WR Ryan Switzer on practice squad injured reserve.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Activated CB Chidobe Awuzie from injured reserve.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed TE Albert Okwuegbunam on injured reserve. Claimed CB De’Vante Bausby off waivers from Arizona.

DETROIT LIONS — Activated DB Jalen Elliott from the practice squad/COVID-19 list. Released TE Khari Lee.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated QB Jordan Love from reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated LB Dylan Cole, LB Whitney Mercilus and OT Max Scharping for the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed LB Curtis Bolton and DE Kendall Futrell to the practice squad. Released WR Devin Smith.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Activated OL Martinas Rankin from the reserve/PUP list. Waived DE Demone Harris. Activated DT Braxton Hoyett from the practice squad COVID-list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Promoted WR DeMichael Harris to the active roster. Waived DE Ron’Dell Carter. Signed RB Darius Jackson to the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed K Chase McLaughlin to the active roster. Placed K Chase McLaughlin on the exempt/commissioner permission list.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed WR Rico Gafford to the practice squad.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived OLB Natrez Patrick. Released C Cohl Cabral from the practice squad.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated LB Todd Davis from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived LB Ben Gedeon. Placed CB Holton Hill and LS Austin Cutting on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Claimed TE Jordan Thomas off waivers from Arizona. Placed TE Dalton Keene on injured reserve. Signed TEs Dylan Cantrell and David Wells to the practice squad. Released LB Cassh Maluia. Released DL Ryan Glasgow from the practice squad.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Released QB Tommy Stevens from the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Activated G Will Henandez from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated WR Dante Pettis from the exempt list. Waived CB Corey Ballentine.

NEW YORK JETS — Waived QB Mike White.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed QB Ben Roethlisberger, RB Jaylen Samuels, LB Vince Williams and OL Jerald Hawkins on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed RB Trey Edmunds to the active roster.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed K Giorgio Tavecchio, OL Daniel Munyer and DL Miles Brown to the practice squad.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Named Brian Eklund goaltending coach of Binghamton (AHL).

East Coast Hocky League

READING ROYALS — Agreed to contract terms with F Jack Suter.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC — Announced Xavier Arreaga (Ecuador), Raul Ruidaz (Peru) and Gustav Svensson (Sweden) have been called-up for international duty on their respective national teams.

COLLEGE

ST. JOHN’S UNIVERSITY — Promoted Jill Christensen to assistant athletic director for sports medicine.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.