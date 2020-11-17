Tuesday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Announced the resignation of president of baseball operations Theo Epstein. Named Jed Hoyer president of baseball operations.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed WR Laquon Treadwell on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed LB Jake Carlock to the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WR Derrick Willies to the practice squad.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Re-signed DT Caraun Reid to the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed PK Graham Gano on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed P Ryan Santoso and TE Nate Wieting to the practice squad.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Promoted CB Michael Jacquet to the active roster. Signed RB Adrian Killins to the practice squad.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed TE Charles Jones to the practice squad. Released LB Ray Wilborn.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Loaned F Philip Tomasino to Team Canada for the 2021 World Junior Championship selection camp.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments