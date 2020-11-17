Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Announced the resignation of president of baseball operations Theo Epstein. Named Jed Hoyer president of baseball operations.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed WR Laquon Treadwell on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed LB Jake Carlock to the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WR Derrick Willies to the practice squad.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Re-signed DT Caraun Reid to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed PK Graham Gano on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed P Ryan Santoso and TE Nate Wieting to the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Promoted CB Michael Jacquet to the active roster. Signed RB Adrian Killins to the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed TE Charles Jones to the practice squad. Released LB Ray Wilborn.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Loaned F Philip Tomasino to Team Canada for the 2021 World Junior Championship selection camp.

