Tuesday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
November 17, 2020 5:07 pm
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Announced the resignation of president of baseball operations Theo Epstein. Named Jed Hoyer president of baseball operations.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed WR Laquon Treadwell on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed LB Jake Carlock to the practice squad.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed TE Nick Boyle and CB Terrell Bonds on injured reserve. Signed TE Luke Willson the practice squad. Promoted S Geno Stone to the active roster.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived DE Takk McKinley. Released OT O’Shea Dugas from the practice squad.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WR Derrick Willies to the practice squad.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated WR Allen Lazard from injured reserve.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated DE Kemoko Turay from the PUP list. Waived DT Sheldon Day.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Re-signed DT Caraun Reid to the practice squad.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed PK Graham Gano on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed P Ryan Santoso and TE Nate Wieting to the practice squad.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed CB Brian Poole on injured reserve. Signed TE Connor Davis to the practice squad.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Promoted CB Michael Jacquet to the active roster. Signed RB Adrian Killins to the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed TE Charles Jones to the practice squad. Released LB Ray Wilborn.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed S Johnathan Cyprien and RB JaMycal Hasty on injured reserve. Placed S Jared Mayden on the practice squad injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived P Ryan Allen.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Loaned F Philip Tomasino to Team Canada for the 2021 World Junior Championship selection camp.

