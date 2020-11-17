Tuesday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|National League
CHICAGO CUBS — Announced the resignation of president of baseball operations Theo Epstein. Named Jed Hoyer president of baseball operations.
EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Traded OF Hunter Cullen to the Gary SouthShore RailCats (AL).
FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed RHP Christian Tripp.
NEW JERSEY JACKALS – Signed C Jason Agresti, RHP Dylan Brammer, INF Santiago Chirino, RHP Reece Karalus and OF Demetrious Moorer to contract extensions.
SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed C Isaias Quiroz.
WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Michael Austin to a contract extension.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed WR Laquon Treadwell on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed LB Jake Carlock to the practice squad.
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed TE Nick Boyle and CB Terrell Bonds on injured reserve. Signed TE Luke Willson the practice squad. Promoted S Geno Stone to the active roster.
CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released TE Seth DeValve from the practice squad.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Waived DE Takk McKinley. Released OT O’Shea Dugas from the practice squad.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed WR Derrick Willies to the practice squad.
DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed DL Breeland Speaks to the practice squad.
DENVER BRONCOS — Waived CB Davonte Harris.
GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated WR Allen Lazard from injured reserve.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived WR DeAndre Carter.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated DE Kemoko Turay from the reserve/PUP list. Waived DT Sheldon Day.
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Re-signed DT Caraun Reid to the practice squad.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Signed P Johnny Townsedn to the practice squad. Acitvated DT Braxton Hoyett from the reserve/COVID-19 list then released him.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed DE Clelin Ferrell and DB Lamarcus Joyner on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed Andrew Whitworth, S Taylor Rapp and K Kai Forbath on the injured reserve. Signed K Matt Gay.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed C Brett Jones to the active roster from the practice squad.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed DT Ryan Glasgow to the practice squad. Released DE Will Clarke from the practice squad.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed P/K Graham Gano on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed P Ryan Santoso and TE Nate Wieting to the practice squad.
NEW YORK JETS — Placed CB Brian Poole on injured reserve. Signed TE Connor Davis to the practice squad. Waived CB Pierre Desir.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Promoted CB Michael Jacquet to the active roster. Signed RB Adrian Killins to the practice squad.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed TE Charles Jones to the practice squad. Released LB Ray Wilborn.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed S Johnathan Cyprien and RB JaMycal Hasty on injured reserve. Placed S Jared Mayden on the practice squad injured reserve.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived P Ryan Allen.
WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed DL Matt Ioannidis on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Waived G Michael Liedtke from injured reserve.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Loaned F Philip Tomasino to Team Canada for the 2021 World Junior Championship selection camp.
