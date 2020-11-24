Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Signed RHP Charlie Morton to a one-year contract.

BASKETBALL National Basketball League

ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed G Bogdan Bogdanovic to a multi-year contract. Signed Fs Onyeka Okongwu and Nathan Knight and G Skylar Mays.

DETROIT PISTONS — Acquired rights to Fs Isaiah Stewart and Trevor Ariza, a future second-round pick and cash considerations from Houston in exchange for F Christian Wood, a protected future first-round draft selection and a 2021 second-round pick.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed F/C Killian Tillie and W Sean McDermott to two-way contracts.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Re-signed G Pat Connaughton. Signed F Jordan Nwora. Acquired G Jrue Holiday and the draft rights to 2020 second-round pick Sam Merrill from New Orleans.

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Re-signed Cs Jakob Poeltl and Drew Eubanks. Re-signed G Quinndary Weatherspoon to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Designated DL Zach Allen to return from injured reserve. Signed TE Evan Baylis, LB Reggie Walker and DLs P.J. Johnson, Daylon Mack and Stacey McGee. Placed S Deionte Thompson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Placed OLB Pernell McPhee on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

BUFFALO BILLS — Activated CB Josh Norman from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed DE Joe Jackson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Suspended LB Luke Gifford two games without pay for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing substances policy.

INDIANAPOIS COLTS — Designated WR Ashton Dulin to return from injured reserve.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed De Josh Allen, CB D.J. Hayden and S Daniel Thomas on injured reserve.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Promoted DT Benito Jones to the active roster.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart to the practice squad. Released WR Corey Coleman.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed K Sam Ficken and RB La’Mical Perine on injured reserve. Signed TE Ross Travis and RB Josh Adams to the active roster.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed CB Cre’Von LeBlanc on injured reserve. Designated DE Genard Avery to return from injured reserve.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Activated TE Vance McDonald from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Place TE Zach Gentry on injured reserve.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Suspended CB K’Waun Williams for two games for violation of league policy. Signed S Chris Edwards to a one-year contract. Signed S Kai Nacua and WR Shawn Poindester to the practice squad.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed LB Jayon Brown and T Ty Sambrailo on injured reserve. Waived DB Greg Mabin and P Trevor Daniel from the active roster. Added QB DeShone Kizer and K Sam Sloman to the practice squad. Released P Ryan Allen and K Giorgio Tavecchio from the practice squad.

HOCKEY Western Hockey League

BRANDON WHEAT KINGS — Named Don MacGillivray head coach.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Exercised contract options on Ds George Bello and Franco Escobar and Ms Mo Adams and Jon Gallagher.

