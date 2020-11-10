Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Tuggle rushes for 2 TDs, Ohio extends Akron’s losing streak

By The Associated Press
November 10, 2020 10:35 pm
< a min read
      

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — De’Montre Tuggle rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns to help Ohio beat Akron 24-10 on Tuesday night.

Ohio (1-1, 1-1 Mid-American Conference) has won 12 of the last 13 meetings in the series. Akron (0-2, 0-2) has lost 19 straight games.

Tuggle, who had 239 all-purpose yards in a 30-27 loss to Central Michigan last week, scored on a 9-yard run on the sixth play for Ohio’s second straight game with a TD on its opening possession. He added a 1-yard score with 2:02 remaining, capping a nine-play drive, in the fourth quarter.

Kurtis Rourke passed for 92 yards for Ohio, and Shane Hooks made four catches for 73 yards. Keye Thompson and Jett Elad each made a second-half interception — both leading to missed field goals.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Federal technology experts examine data strategies for cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Zach Gibson threw for 218 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions for Akron. Teon Dollard had 165 yards rushing on 22 carries.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|9 DoD/VA & Government HIT Summit
11|17 Smart Cities Connect
11|17 2020 AFCEA Belvoir Industry Days
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Marine Corps celebrates 245th birthday