Tune, Houston hit high note in 56-21 blowout over S. Florida

By The Associated Press
November 14, 2020 8:06 pm
HOUSTON (AP) — Clayton Tune amassed 306 total yards and accounted for five touchdowns and Houston beat South Florida 56-21 on Saturday.

Tune threw for 165 yards and three touchdowns, ran for 120 yards on 10 carries with two rushing scores and caught a pass for 21 yards.

Houston (3-3, 3-2 American Athletic Conference) was never threatened in the process of building a 42-0 lead after 2-1/2 quarters.

Tune ran for scores of 26 and 13 yards between scoring passes of 28 yards to Bryson Smith and 33 yards to Keith Corbin to give the Cougars a four-touchdown lead after halftime. Houston scored a pair of touchdowns in each quarter and totaled 505 yards of overall offense.

It was Houston’s largest scoring contest in a victory since posting a 57-36 win over the Bulls on Oct. 27, 2018.

Jordan McCloud led South Florida (1-7, 0-6) with 180 yards passing and a touchdown pass while Brian Battie ran for 86 yards on 13 carries.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

