On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

UALR 71, Prairie View 66

By The Associated Press
November 25, 2020 3:38 pm
< a min read
      

PRAIRIE VIEW (0-0)

Henry 3-8 2-2 8, Daniels 6-11 0-0 14, Gambrell 3-9 0-0 7, Parris 0-1 0-0 0, Wiliams 9-15 0-0 18, Roberts 3-5 2-2 11, Cox 0-2 0-0 0, Hughes 3-3 0-0 8, Briscoe 0-0 0-0 0, Joseph 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 27-55 4-4 66.

UALR (0-0)

Maric 6-9 5-6 17, Monyyong 7-10 2-6 16, Coupet 1-4 2-2 4, Nowell 3-17 9-9 17, Stulic 0-1 0-0 0, Lukic 3-5 1-2 11, Palermo 2-4 0-0 4, Bankston 0-0 2-2 2, Andric 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-51 21-27 71.

Halftime_Prairie View 32-29. 3-Point Goals_Prairie View 8-21 (Roberts 3-5, Daniels 2-2, Hughes 2-2, Gambrell 1-7, Cox 0-1, Henry 0-1, Joseph 0-1, Wiliams 0-2), UALR 4-17 (Lukic 2-4, Nowell 2-9, Andric 0-1, Coupet 0-1, Monyyong 0-1, Stulic 0-1). Fouled Out_Roberts. Rebounds_Prairie View 22 (Daniels 7), UALR 32 (Monyyong 10). Assists_Prairie View 14 (Wiliams 5), UALR 7 (Nowell 5). Total Fouls_Prairie View 21, UALR 11.

        Insight by Tanium: National Cancer Institute, Treasury, FEMA and the Army explore how technology risk management lets organizations better ensure that the IT is doing what agencies need it to do in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|1 TechNet Cyber 2020
12|2 7th Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USCG Petty Officer 2nd Class James Chandler honored for saving a woman's life during tropical storm