UALR 76, Duquesne 66

UALR (2-1)
Maric 7-11 2-3 16, Monyyong 4-6 2-7 10, Coupet 2-5 2-2 6, Nowell 3-10 6-7 13, Stulic 4-5 0-1 9, Andric 3-6 3-4 9, Lukic 1-4 0-0 3, Bankston 2-2 0-0 4, Toumi 2-2 0-0 4, Palermo 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 29-52 15-24 76.
DUQUESNE (0-1)
Rotroff 0-1 2-2 2, Weathers 5-10 2-4 12, Austin 2-7 0-0 5, Carry 5-7 1-1 12, Norman 2-8 3-3 9, Hughes 2-5 3-4 7, Dunn-Martin 4-12 0-0 11, Harris 0-3 2-4 2, Baker 1-3 2-2 4, Okani 0-1 0-0 0, Acuff 1-1 0-0 2, Kelly 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-58 15-20 66.
Halftime_UALR 34-30. 3-Point Goals_UALR 3-10 (Stulic 1-2, Lukic 1-3, Nowell 1-3, Coupet 0-2), Duquesne 7-29 (Dunn-Martin 3-10, Norman 2-8, Carry 1-1, Austin 1-4, Baker 0-1, Hughes 0-1, Okani 0-1, Weathers 0-1, Harris 0-2). Fouled Out_Baker. Rebounds_UALR 36 (Monyyong 13), Duquesne 32 (Hughes 8). Assists_UALR 18 (Nowell 11), Duquesne 9 (Carry 4). Total Fouls_UALR 17, Duquesne 22. A_125 (19,758).
