UC Irvine visits San Diego St.

By The Associated Press
November 26, 2020 6:31 am
UC Irvine (0-1) vs. San Diego State (1-0)

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl, San Diego; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State plays UC Irvine in an early season matchup.

DID YOU KNOW: San Diego State limited its 10 non-conference opponents to an average of just 57 points per game last year. The Aztecs offense put up 76.7 points per contest en route to a 10-0 record against non-MWC competition. UC Irvine went 6-8 against non-conference programs last season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

