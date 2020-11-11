On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
UConn women add top prospect Azzi Fudd to signing class

By The Associated Press
November 11, 2020 5:41 pm
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Azzi Fudd, the nation’s top women’s basketball prospect, has signed with UConn.

Fudd, a 5-foot-11 guard from St. John’s College High School in Washington, chose the Huskies over UCLA, making the announcement on Wednesday, her 18th birthday.

Her decision gives No. 3 UConn one of the top-ranked recruiting classes in the country for the 2021-22 season. Fudd is joined by 6-2 guard Caroline Ducharme, 6-5 forward Amari DeBerry and 6-2 guard Saylor Poffenbarger.

They will join a team that has no seniors this season and includes Paige Bueckers, last year’s Gatorade National Player of the Year in high school, and Christyn Williams, who won the award in the 2017-18 season.

Fudd won the award as a high school sophomore in 2018-19. She averaged 26.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists that season, but suffered a knee injury that kept her sidelined for most of her junior year.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

