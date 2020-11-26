On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
UNC-Asheville faces WCU

By The Associated Press
November 26, 2020 5:30 pm
< a min read
      

Western Carolina (1-0) vs. UNC-Asheville (0-0)

Kimmel Arena, Asheville, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina pays visit to UNC-Asheville in an early season matchup. Western Carolina easily beat UNC Wilmington by 22 on Wednesday. UNC-Asheville went 15-16 last year and finished fifth in the Big South.

LAST MEETING: Western Carolina snuck away with a 78-77 win over UNC-Asheville when these two teams met last season.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Carolina went 6-3 against non-conference schools last season. In those nine games, the Catamounts gave up 75.3 points per game while scoring 77.9 per matchup. UNC-Asheville went 4-5 in non-conference play, averaging 79 points and giving up 79 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

