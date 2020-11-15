On Air: Federal News Network program
US women's soccer to play Netherlands at Breda on Nov 27

By The Associated Press
November 15, 2020 3:42 pm
CHICAGO (AP) — The world champion U.S. women’s soccer team will resume play following its pandemic break with an exhibition against the fourth-ranked Netherlands at Breda on Nov. 27, a rematch of last year’s World Cup final.

The Americans have not played since beating Japan 3-1 on March 11 to win the SheBelieves Cup. The 261-day gap between games will be the longest since the Americans beat Norway in the World Cup final on Nov. 30, 1991, and had a friendly win over Norway on Aug. 14, 1992.

The U.S. beat the Netherlands 2-0 at Lyon, France, on July 7 last year for the Americans’ fourth World Cup title and second in a row. Megan Rapinoe converted a penalty kick and Rose Lavelle scored following a solo run.

The U.S. will will play nine games in 2020, its fewest since 2009.

