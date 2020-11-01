USA Today Top 25 Poll

Trending:
By The Associated Press
November 1, 2020 1:47 pm
The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 1, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Clemson (43) 7-0 1527 1
2. Alabama (17) 6-0 1503 2
3. Ohio State (2) 2-0 1407 3
4. Notre Dame 6-0 1358 4
5. Georgia 4-1 1304 5
6. Cincinnati 5-0 1157 7
7. Texas A&M 4-1 1154 8
8. Florida 3-1 1101 9
9. Brigham Young 7-0 1025 10
10. Miami 5-1 964 12
11. Wisconsin 1-0 908 11
12. Oklahoma State 4-1 783 6
13. Indiana 2-0 730 19
14. Oregon 0-0 725 15
15. Marshall 5-0 473 18
16. Coastal Carolina 6-0 464 21
17. Iowa State 4-2 433 22
18. SMU 6-1 421 23
19. Oklahoma 4-2 413 24
20. Southern Cal 0-0 365 20
21. Auburn 4-2 246 26
22. Army 6-1 208 25
23. Boise State 2-0 204 29
24. North Carolina 4-2 192 13
25. Michigan 1-1 141 14

Dropped out: No. 16 Kansas State (4-2); No. 17 Penn State (0-2).

Others receiving votes: Texas (4-2) 115; Northwestern (2-0) 112; Liberty (6-0) 92; Louisiana-Lafayette (5-1) 90; Kansas State (4-2) 64; Utah (0-0) 57; Penn State (0-2) 56; Purdue (2-0) 55; West Virginia (4-2) 49; Virginia Tech (4-2) 37; Appalachian State (4-1) 32; Tulsa (3-1) 29; Missouri (2-3) 23; Boston College (4-3) 20; North Carolina State (4-2) 16; Kentucky (2-4) 13; Memphis (3-2) 12; Wake Forest (4-2) 11; Tennessee (2-3) 11; Arizona State (0-0) 11; Michigan State (1-1) 9; California (0-0) 9; South Carolina (2-3) 8; Arkansas (2-3) 8; Nevada (2-0) 3; San Diego State (2-0) 1; Central Florida (4-2) 1.

