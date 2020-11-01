USA Today Top 25 Poll

The Amway Top 25 football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 1, total points based on 25 points for first place through one point for 25th, and previous ranking:
|
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Clemson (43)
|7-0
|1527
|1
|2. Alabama (17)
|6-0
|1503
|2
|3. Ohio State (2)
|2-0
|1407
|3
|4. Notre Dame
|6-0
|1358
|4
|5. Georgia
|4-1
|1304
|5
|6. Cincinnati
|5-0
|1157
|7
|7. Texas A&M
|4-1
|1154
|8
|8. Florida
|3-1
|1101
|9
|9. Brigham Young
|7-0
|1025
|10
|10. Miami
|5-1
|964
|12
|11. Wisconsin
|1-0
|908
|11
|12. Oklahoma State
|4-1
|783
|6
|13. Indiana
|2-0
|730
|19
|14. Oregon
|0-0
|725
|15
|15. Marshall
|5-0
|473
|18
|16. Coastal Carolina
|6-0
|464
|21
|17. Iowa State
|4-2
|433
|22
|18. SMU
|6-1
|421
|23
|19. Oklahoma
|4-2
|413
|24
|20. Southern Cal
|0-0
|365
|20
|21. Auburn
|4-2
|246
|26
|22. Army
|6-1
|208
|25
|23. Boise State
|2-0
|204
|29
|24. North Carolina
|4-2
|192
|13
|25. Michigan
|1-1
|141
|14
Dropped out: No. 16 Kansas State (4-2); No. 17 Penn State (0-2).
Others receiving votes: Texas (4-2) 115; Northwestern (2-0) 112; Liberty (6-0) 92; Louisiana-Lafayette (5-1) 90; Kansas State (4-2) 64; Utah (0-0) 57; Penn State (0-2) 56; Purdue (2-0) 55; West Virginia (4-2) 49; Virginia Tech (4-2) 37; Appalachian State (4-1) 32; Tulsa (3-1) 29; Missouri (2-3) 23; Boston College (4-3) 20; North Carolina State (4-2) 16; Kentucky (2-4) 13; Memphis (3-2) 12; Wake Forest (4-2) 11; Tennessee (2-3) 11; Arizona State (0-0) 11; Michigan State (1-1) 9; California (0-0) 9; South Carolina (2-3) 8; Arkansas (2-3) 8; Nevada (2-0) 3; San Diego State (2-0) 1; Central Florida (4-2) 1.
