UTA plays NW State

By The Associated Press
November 26, 2020 5:30 pm
Texas-Arlington (0-1) vs. Northwestern State (0-1)

Thomas Assembly Center, Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas-Arlington and Northwestern State look to bounce back from losses. Texas-Arlington fell 75-68 at home to Oklahoma State in its last outing. Northwestern State lost 101-58 on the road to Texas Tech in its most recent game.

DID YOU KNOW: Texas-Arlington went 2-7 against non-conference programs last season. In those nine games, the Mavericks gave up 69.2 points per game while scoring 65.6 per matchup. Northwestern State went 0-6 in non-conference play, averaging 61.3 points and giving up 83.2 per game in the process.

