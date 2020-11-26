On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Utah welcomes UNO in 2020-21 season opener

By The Associated Press
November 26, 2020 6:30 am
New Orleans (0-0) vs. Utah (0-0)

Jon M. Huntsman Center, Salt Lake City; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah gets the 2020-21 season underway by hosting the New Orleans Privateers. New Orleans went 9-21 last year and finished 11th in the Southland, while Utah ended up 16-15 and finished ninth in the Pac-12.

DID YOU KNOW: Utah held its 12 non-conference opponents to an average of just 69.3 points per game last season. The Runnin’ Utes offense scored 79.3 points per contest en route to a 9-3 record against non-Pac-12 competition. New Orleans went 0-6 against non-conference teams last season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

