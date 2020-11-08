Trending:
Vancouver 3, Los Angeles Galaxy 0

By The Associated Press
November 8, 2020 9:01 pm
Los Angeles Galaxy 0 0 0
Vancouver 2 1 3

First half_1, Vancouver, Cavallini, 6 (Gutierrez), 24th minute; 2, Vancouver, Montero, 4 (Adnan), 43rd.

Second half_3, Vancouver, Montero, 5 (Dajome), 90th+2.

Goalies_Los Angeles Galaxy, David Bingham, Justin Vom Steeg; Vancouver, Evan Bush, Bryan Meredith.

Yellow Cards_Kitchen, Los Angeles Galaxy, 52nd.

Red Cards_Araujo, Los Angeles Galaxy, 41st.

Referee_Joseph Dickerson. Assistant Referees_Jeremy Hanson, Jeremy Kieso, Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Ismir Pekmic.

Lineups

Los Angeles Galaxy_David Bingham; Julian Araujo, Giancarlo Gonzalez, Emiliano Insua (Emil Cuello, 87th), Daniel Steres; Efrain Alvarez (Kai Koreniuk, 87th), Joe Corona (Sacha Kljestan, 55th), Yony Gonzalez (Rolf Feltscher, 44th), Perry Kitchen; Cristian Pavon, Ethan Zubak (Chicharito, 46th).

Vancouver_Evan Bush; Ali Adnan (Tosaint Ricketts, 86th), Erik Godoy, Cristian Gutierrez, Jake Nerwinski, Ranko Veselinovic; Janio Bikel, Russell Teibert; Lucas Cavallini (Theo Bair, 86th), Cristian Dajome, Fredy Montero (Damiano Pecile, 90th+3).

