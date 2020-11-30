On Air: Fed Access with Derrick T. Dortch
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Vanderbilt women’s soccer player receives SEC football honor

By The Associated Press
November 30, 2020 1:11 pm
< a min read
      

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Southeastern Conference has named Vanderbilt kicker Sarah Fuller as the league’s co-special teams player of the week after she made history becoming the first woman to play in a Power 5 conference football game.

Fuller shared the award Monday with Florida punt returner Kadarius Toney after the senior soccer player served as Vanderbilt’s primary kicker in a loss to Missouri. She sent a squib kick 30 yards that was covered at the Missouri 35 to open the second half in her only chance to kick.

The Vanderbilt kicker became the third woman to play at the Football Bowl Subdivision level, joining Katie Hnida who was the first scoring two extra points for New Mexico on Aug. 30, 2003 and April Goss who had an extra point for Kent State in 2015.

Fuller is continuing to practice with Vanderbilt, which visits No. 11 Georgia on Saturday. Fuller helped Vanderbilt win the Southeastern Conference women’s tournament title on Nov. 22.

        Insight by Blackboard: Learn how the Coast Guard accelerated its approach to training and technology modernization due to the pandemic in this free webinar.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|1 TechNet Cyber 2020
12|2 7th Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard members in multiple states are helping provide Thanksgiving groceries and meals to those in need