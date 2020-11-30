On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Vandy, UConn meet in Legends Classic

By The Associated Press
November 30, 2020 3:30 pm
< a min read
      

UConn (2-0) vs. Vanderbilt (1-0)

Legends Classic , Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, Connecticut; Tuesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UConn and Vanderbilt will meet in the Legends Classic. Vanderbilt earned a 77-71 win over Valparaiso in its most recent game, while UConn won 69-57 against Hartford in its last outing.

SENIOR STUDS: UConn’s James Bouknight, R.J. Cole and Isaiah Whaley have collectively accounted for 51 percent of all Huskies points this season.JUMPING FOR JAMES: Bouknight has connected on 27.3 percent of the 11 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also converted 70 percent of his foul shots this season.

        Insight by Blackboard: Learn how the Coast Guard accelerated its approach to training and technology modernization due to the pandemic in this free webinar.

DID YOU KNOW: Each of these teams posted winning records against non-conference competition last season. UConn went 9-4 against programs outside its conference, while Vanderbilt went 8-5 in such games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|1 TechNet Cyber 2020
12|2 7th Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard members in multiple states are helping provide Thanksgiving groceries and meals to those in need