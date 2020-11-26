On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Vandy welcomes Valpo in 2020-21 season opener

By The Associated Press
November 26, 2020
Valparaiso (0-0) vs. Vanderbilt (0-0)

Memorial Gym, Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt opens its season by hosting the Valparaiso Crusaders. Valparaiso went 19-16 last year and finished sixth in the MVC, while Vanderbilt ended up 11-21 and finished 14th in the SEC.

DID YOU KNOW: Valparaiso went 6-6 against non-conference schools last season. In those 12 games, the Crusaders gave up 73.7 points per game while scoring 74.5 per matchup. Vanderbilt went 8-5 in non-conference play, averaging 79.2 points and giving up 72.6 per game in the process.

