Vikings place CB Hill on IR, long snapper on COVID list

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings placed cornerback Holton Hill on injured reserve Tuesday with a foot injury that has kept him out of the last four games.

Cornerback Mike Hughes is also on injured reserve with a neck injury that has cost him four games this year. The Vikings began the season with Hughes and Hill as their two primary cornerbacks, but rookies Jeff Gladney and Cameron Dantzler and Kris Boyd have all started games with injuries keeping the lineup in flux.

The Vikings also activated linebacker Todd Davis from the COVID-19 reserve list and placed long snapper Austin Cutting on it. The COVID-19 reserve list is for players who either test positive for the coronavirus or have been in close contact with an infected person, but teams are not allowed to disclose which category affected players fall in.

Linebacker Ben Gedeon was waived to make room for Davis. Gedeon held the strong side spot in the base defense since being drafted in the fourth round in 2017, but he hasn’t played in nearly a year because of concussions. Rookie Troy Dye has taken over that limited role.

