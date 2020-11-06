On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Vikings rule out Dantzler, Hill against Lions

By The Associated Press
November 6, 2020 8:35 pm
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have ruled out cornerbacks Cameron Dantzler and Holton Hill for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions.

Hill (foot) has missed the past three games. Dantzler is listed with a concussion. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation after a collision in last weekend’s game against Green Bay.

Mark Fields II, another cornerback, has also been ruled out with a chest injury.

Cornerback Harrison Hand (hamstring) is questionable.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

