Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Villarreal beats Valladolid, moves to 3rd place in Spain

By The Associated Press
November 2, 2020 5:05 pm
< a min read
      

MADRID (AP) — Samu Chukwueze and Pau Torres scored first-half goals as Villarreal defeated last-placed Valladolid 2-0 to move to third place in the Spanish league on Monday.

Unai Emery’s team dominated from the start at Cerámica Stadium, getting on the board with Chukwueze’s shot from inside the area in the 21st minute and added Torres’ goal from close range in the 37th.

The hosts also had a goal disallowed by video review in the second half after a foul by forward Gerard Moreno before heading the ball into the net.

The win put Villarreal one point behind second-placed Real Madrid and two fewer than leader Real Sociedad. Madrid has a game in hand.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Federal technology experts examine data strategies for cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

The result extended Valladolid’s winless run this season. It is the only team, along with promoted Huesca, yet to win in the league. The club owned by Brazil great Ronaldo has only three points from eight matches.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

11|4 7th Annual Identity Management...
11|9 DoD/VA & Government HIT Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Corps of Engineers contractor delivers debris left over from hurricanes Laura and Delta to management site