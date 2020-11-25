Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Virginia Tech 85, Richmond 64

By The Associated Press
November 25, 2020 8:54 pm
< a min read
      

RICHMOND (0-1)

Chapman 3-10 1-1 8, Klimkiewicz 5-16 4-5 14, Holt 4-10 2-4 12, Parson 2-3 0-0 4, Ryan 4-7 0-0 9, Burgos 1-1 0-0 2, Carpenter 0-0 0-0 0, Budnik 4-10 3-3 12, Ettle 0-0 0-0 0, Lewandowski 0-2 0-0 0, Townsend 0-1 3-4 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-60 13-17 64

VIRGINIA TECH (1-0)

Jones 8-14 1-2 17, Kitley 5-9 5-6 15, King 4-8 0-0 11, Sheppard 5-12 0-0 15, Amoore 7-11 1-2 19, Gregg 0-2 0-0 0, Obouh Fegue 3-5 0-0 6, Brooks 0-2 0-0 0, Ennis 0-0 0-0 0, Geiman 0-3 0-0 0, Green 1-1 0-0 2, Calhoun 0-0 0-2 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 33-67 7-12 85

Richmond 14 6 21 23 64
Virginia Tech 24 18 19 24 85

3-Point Goals_Richmond 5-25 (Chapman 1-5, Klimkiewicz 0-6, Holt 2-4, Parson 0-1, Ryan 1-3, Budnik 1-5, Lewandowski 0-1), Virginia Tech 12-29 (King 3-7, Sheppard 5-8, Amoore 4-7, Gregg 0-2, Brooks 0-2, Geiman 0-3). Assists_Richmond 11 (Chapman 3), Virginia Tech 17 (Amoore 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Richmond 31 (Holt 3-4), Virginia Tech 40 (Jones 2-5). Total Fouls_Richmond 13, Virginia Tech 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_250.

        Insight by VMware: Be a part of the conversation about what the future of the workforce looks like by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

12|1 TechNet Cyber 2020
12|2 7th Space Resiliency Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard members in multiple states are helping provide Thanksgiving groceries and meals to those in need