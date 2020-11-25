Virginia Tech 85, Richmond 64

RICHMOND (0-1)
Chapman 3-10 1-1 8, Klimkiewicz 5-16 4-5 14, Holt 4-10 2-4 12, Parson 2-3 0-0 4, Ryan 4-7 0-0 9, Burgos 1-1 0-0 2, Carpenter 0-0 0-0 0, Budnik 4-10 3-3 12, Ettle 0-0 0-0 0, Lewandowski 0-2 0-0 0, Townsend 0-1 3-4 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-60 13-17 64
VIRGINIA TECH (1-0)
Jones 8-14 1-2 17, Kitley 5-9 5-6 15, King 4-8 0-0 11, Sheppard 5-12 0-0 15, Amoore 7-11 1-2 19, Gregg 0-2 0-0 0, Obouh Fegue 3-5 0-0 6, Brooks 0-2 0-0 0, Ennis 0-0 0-0 0, Geiman 0-3 0-0 0, Green 1-1 0-0 2, Calhoun 0-0 0-2 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 33-67 7-12 85
|Richmond
|14
|6
|21
|23
|—
|64
|Virginia Tech
|24
|18
|19
|24
|—
|85
3-Point Goals_Richmond 5-25 (Chapman 1-5, Klimkiewicz 0-6, Holt 2-4, Parson 0-1, Ryan 1-3, Budnik 1-5, Lewandowski 0-1), Virginia Tech 12-29 (King 3-7, Sheppard 5-8, Amoore 4-7, Gregg 0-2, Brooks 0-2, Geiman 0-3). Assists_Richmond 11 (Chapman 3), Virginia Tech 17 (Amoore 4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Richmond 31 (Holt 3-4), Virginia Tech 40 (Jones 2-5). Total Fouls_Richmond 13, Virginia Tech 19. Technical Fouls_None. A_250.
